ADOPT A PET — Winston if a young Shepherd/Lab mix read for YOU
Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 6, 2023
WEST ORANGE — Meet Winston, a 1-year-old Shepherd/Lab mix who is about approximately pounds.
Winston is good with children and other dogs, but isn’t too fond of cats.
He is house-broken, and he knows these commands: Sit, Paw and Stay.
He is a friendly dog who loves treats and belly rubs.
Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Winston.
Call the West Orange Animal Shelter for more information at 409-883-3468.