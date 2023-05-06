ADOPT A PET — Winston if a young Shepherd/Lab mix read for YOU Published 12:04 am Saturday, May 6, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Meet Winston, a 1-year-old Shepherd/Lab mix who is about approximately pounds.

Winston is good with children and other dogs, but isn’t too fond of cats.

He is house-broken, and he knows these commands: Sit, Paw and Stay.

He is a friendly dog who loves treats and belly rubs.

Please consider adopting or fostering sweet Winston.

Call the West Orange Animal Shelter for more information at 409-883-3468.