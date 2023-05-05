Check out details of free Sip and Stroll event series at Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center Published 12:10 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center invites the public to experience the gardens after-hours during their Sip and Stroll event series May 11, May 25 and June 15 from 5-8 p.m.

This event is a collaboration with Free State Cellars. All Sip and Stroll events are free of charge.

Discover all the gardens have to offer during this unique, after-hours experience. Visitors may pre-order picnic boxes and bottles of wine from Free State prior to the event.

A limited supply of picnic boxes will be available for purchase on site. Visitors may also enjoy drinks by the glass and non-alcoholic selections from Gin Atomic Traveling Cocktails camper.

This evening event takes place during golden hour at Shangri La Gardens, which provides an excellent opportunity to capture all Mother Nature has to offer.

“We invite the public to experience Shangri La in a different light. This summer, we are opening the garden on three different dates after-hours for our guests to enjoy being outdoors,” said Angie Mason, executive director of Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center. “We are thrilled for Free State Cellars to be a part of these special evenings.”

Visitors are welcome to bring a blanket to sit on while they enjoy local artisanal wines, craft sangrias and delicious charcuterie.

The last entry is at 7:30 p.m.

Shangri La is a 250-plus acre outdoor oasis in Orange, located along the waterways of Adams Bayou that combines botanical gardens and an education nature center in a unique way. Visitors are encouraged to stroll along garden paths surrounded by fragrant flowers, bird watch and take in the beauty of the grounds.

On Tuesdays and Saturdays, visitors can take a naturalist-led excursion along Adams Bayou to see the wonders of nature, learn about the environment and its care, discover animals in their natural habitats and spend time with friends and family.

Enjoy the Children’s Garden that delights the young and young-at-heart and gain a new sense of environmental stewardship in one of Texas’ most environmentally friendly gardens.

Located at 2111 West Park Avenue in Orange, Shangri La Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (last entry at 4:30 p.m.).

Entrance to Shangri La Gardens is free of charge.

For more information call 409-670-9113 or visit shangrilagardens.org.