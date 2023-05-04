PHOTOS — Sabine Federal Credit Union celebrates 75 years in business with community coffee
Published 6:50 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023
Colton Baker, Kristi Charrier, Rebecca Johns, Tina Nimitz and Josette Nimitz of Sabine Federal Credit Union. (Clark Marshall/The Leader)
David Kibodeaux of J&J Exterminating (Clark Marshall/The Leader)
Mark Beckley of Small Biz Computing (Clark Marshall/The Leader)
Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Leigh Anne Harrell welcomes everyone to the networking coffee event. (Candace Hemelt/The Leader)
Derek McWilliams, vice president of marketing for Sabine Federal Credit Union, speaks at Thursday’s coffee. (Candace Hemelt/The Leader)
Sabine Federal Credit Union CEO Kristi Charrier talks about the celebrations and specials associated with the business’ 75 years in business milestone. (Candace Hemelt/The Leader)
Sabine Federal Credit Union on Strickland Drive was the site of Thursday morning’s Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce networking coffee.
Credit union CEO Kristi Charrier and Derek McWilliams, vice president of marketing, welcomed a large crowd of nearly 100 attendees.
They talked about the credit union’s current 75-years-in-business celebration.
A current special includes a complimentary crawfish cooker to those who secure a home equity loan with Sabine Federal Credit Union.
For more information, call 409-988-1300.
— Written by Candace Hemelt