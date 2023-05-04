Orange native, Little Cypress-Mauriceville grad tabbed to lead Texas Chiropractic College Published 2:32 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

PASADENA — Orange native and Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School graduate Dr. Sandra Hughes continues to set a high bar for doctors of chiropractic.

The Texas Chiropractic College Board of Regents recently appointed Hughes TCC’s 16th president and its first female president.

The leadership transition becomes effective Sept. 1.

Current leader Stephen Foster, who is stepping down, said Hughes is the perfect selection.

“We have worked side-by-side for many years to better Texas Chiropractic College,” he said. “I am confident she will continue to move the College forward with her unique skill set and aspiring vision.”

Hughes, a 1994 TCC graduate, has served as executive vice president since 2020. Prior to that, she was vice president of administrative services from 2016-2020, dean of institutional advancement from 2014-2016 and director of admissions from 2003-2009.

From 2009-2014, Hughes taught in Alief Independent School District and served as an adjunct professor at Houston Community College. Prior to joining TCC in 2003, Hughes operated a chiropractic practice and taught science in El Paso. She taught as an adjunct professor at Lee College from 2001-2003.

In her role as executive vice president, Hughes worked directly with Foster in leading efforts that promote academic success and enhance the student experience.

Her responsibilities with the college provide her valuable experience interacting with key stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff and alumni. These relationships and experiences are instrumental in guiding Hughes’s vision as president.

Hughes embraces the future as TCC president by affirming her commitment to the students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters of TCC.

“We will invest in opportunities that inspire and empower every life TCC touches,” she said.” As the education landscape changes, we will continuously improve to meet the needs of future students and patients and to fulfill our mission of developing practice-ready doctors of chiropractic.”

Foster will continue to assist TCC with special initiatives as he transitions out of the role of president.

During Foster’s tenure, TCC added state-of-the-art technology to elevate student learning and introduced The Phoenix Project to enhance the TCC campus through investments in infrastructure, education technology, campus beautification and student amenities.