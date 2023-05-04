Man in custody 6 months after Orange man killed in shooting Published 3:44 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

A man is in custody today nearly six months after Orange Police Department investigators believe he killed a local man at Cove Apartments.

Lt. Stephen Ward said Arthur Blackmon Jr. was located in New Orleans on Thursday and “placed in custody without incident.”

The suspect will be taken to the Orange County Jail at a later date, according to police.

Ward said an Orange County grand jury indicted Blackmon April 26 for the murder of Richard Williams.

The killing occurred Nov. 11, 2022, near Cove Drive in Orange.

Authorities were initially tight lipped in the weeks after Williams’ killing, with Ward telling Orange Newsmedia that possible suspects were being interviewed.

At that time, police did not elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting, and Ward declined to comment on a possible motive.

He also did not comment on whether this was a drive-by or other type of shooting, adding the case was under investigation.