Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Dean Reynolds pursuing college baseball in the Ivy League Published 8:57 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Little Cypress-Mauriceville senior Dean Reynolds signed to continue his baseball career with Columbia University at a ceremony on Wednesday.

“(Dean) worked and earned every bit of this,” said LCM athletic director Eric Peevey. “It’s an honor for me to have had the opportunity to coach him, and from an athletic director standpoint, just to understand the type of kid that he is.”

Reynolds was a star for the Bears baseball program. This past season, he led all hitters with a .397 batting average while also holding the team lead in innings pitched.

In addition to his accomplishments on the diamond, Reynolds played multiple years with LCM football.

Peevey praised his toughness and work ethic, citing how the former quarterback played through an AC separation in his throwing shoulder.

Head baseball coach Hunter Hagler said seeing Reynolds coming up and growing as a person and athlete has been something.

“I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s offered this program and setting the example for anybody else that comes here,” Hagler said.

Reynolds thanked his parents and coaches for pushing him to excel in academics and athletics.

He also shouted out his love for his teammates who have supported him along the way.

On what influenced his decision to attend Columbia, Reynolds said the coaching staff is very welcoming and the campus is beautiful. Plus, he added, the chance to play baseball at an Ivy League program is the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting new people and just getting better at baseball,” Reynolds said. “I’m just excited to go and compete there.”

As of mid-week, the Columbia Lions are 23-17 on the season. The school is located in New York City and competes in the eight-member Ivy League for athletics.

— Written by Keagan Smith