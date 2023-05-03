Training available for life-saving techniques to control bleeding in emergencies Published 12:52 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

1 of 3

BEAUMONT — CHRISTUS Southeast Texas–St. Elizabeth celebrated the successful completion of a Stop the Bleed training program, with 44 individuals now certified in life-saving techniques to control bleeding in emergencies.

Stop the Bleed is a national initiative aimed at equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively control bleeding in the event of an emergency.

The program is designed to empower individuals to take immediate action to stop severe bleeding that will save lives.

The event, organized by the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas–St. Elizabeth Trauma team and put on by certified Stop the Bleed instructors across the Golden Triangle, provided participants with skills to save lives in critical situations.

“This is the first time we’ve opened the training to the general public and it’s something we plan to continue offering annually because of its importance,” said Kathy Rodgers, Director of Trauma at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth.

“This program is an important part of our commitment to community health and safety, and we are proud to have certified individuals in these life-saving techniques. Their newly acquired skills could be the difference between life and death in an emergency, and we commend their dedication and participation.”

Kristie Baxter, mother of 14-year-old Brett Baxter, the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champion, said Stop the Bleed is one of the techniques that saved her son’s life during an accident at school last year.

“Thanks to the actions of a school resource officer, who properly applied a tourniquet to my son’s injured arm,” Baxter said. “He was able to be transported here to St. Elizabeth and receive lifesaving surgery just in time. I can’t thank the health care professionals at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas–St. Elizabeth enough for their commitment to community health and safety.”

The 44 individuals who completed the Stop the Bleed training were awarded certificates of completion, recognizing their commitment to learning.