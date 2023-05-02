The Importance of “Las Sabinas” key with Orange historic homes Published 12:02 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Local historian Jerry Pennington will give a talk on “Old Orange Historic Homes: The Importance of ‘Las Sabinas’” at the May meeting of the Orange County Historical Society.

The meeting, free and open to the public, starts at 5:30 p.m. May 9 at the meeting room of the Orange Public Library, 220 5th St. in Orange.

Light refreshments will be served.

Pennington is a retired attorney and former Orange municipal judge.

He is a past president of the Orange County Historical Society, as well as a past president and current member of the Orange County Historical Commission.

The Orange County Historical Society promotes knowledge about topics of Orange County history through programs and publications.

Membership is open to anyone interested in local history and presentation meetings are generally open to the public.

The Orange County Historical Society has quarterly meetings on the second Tuesday of February, May, August and November.

Different speakers and programs are arranged, so each meeting is unique.

For more information contact Sarah Boehme at seboehme@att.net or 409-988-4409.