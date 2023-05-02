LCM shares details of 3rd Annual Cub Stage Players summer camp Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 2, 2023

LITTLE CYPRESS — Little Cypress-Mauriceville Theatre’s 3rd Annual Cub Stage Players take place June 12-16 at the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Auditorium.

“We are so excited to offer two grade-based camps this year,” school officials said.

Students entering first through fifth grade can attend from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students entering sixth through eighth grade can attend from 1 to 4 p.m.

A family performance is planned from 6 to 7 p.m. June 16.

The cost for the week is $50 for each camper and $25 for each additional child in the same family.

Enrollment is limited, school officials said.

Payments can be made via PayK12, Cash or Check. For more information, email Theatre Director,Ashley Dennison adennison@lcmcisd.org.