Bridge City leaders outline enhancements, upgrades with new middle school construction Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Representatives from Bridge City Independent School District, G&G Enterprises, Claycomb Associates Architects and supporters are gathering Monday at 5 p.m. for a groundbreaking to launch the construction phase of the new middle school.

The ceremony features remarks from Dr. Mike Kelly, superintendent of BCISD; Rebecca Rutledge, school board president; Grady Welborn, Bridge City Middle School principal; Natasha Garrett, CEO of G&G Enterprises; and Will Clayton, project manager at Claycomb Associates Architects.

The event takes place at 300 Bower Road in Bridge City.

The new middle school constructions includes a 172,000-square feet, three-story building. It a competition gymnasium with 900 seats and platform/performance area, a practice gymnasium with 270 seats and a dedicated cheer/dance studio.

There will also be six science labs, dedicated fine arts spaces for band, choir, theater and art. School leaders are touting a state-of-the-art food service area, AV classroom with lab, media center and a maker space.

“Just as it was with the high school CTE, the local subcontractor and supplier participation is just over 95 percent on the middle school building,” Kelly said. “This means that approximately 95 percent of the bond revenue on this project will stay local to Southeast Texas. We are excited to build a new campus that will provide for the fast growth that we are experiencing in our community and school district.”

Kelly stressed said the new campus will be equipped with the latest safety and security features to protect students and staff. The facility will also have updated technology access and infrastructure to “educate students well into the future.”

“We cannot wait to break ground on this new campus and begin watching it take shape,” Kelly said.

Welborn said the planned new middle school is a larger facility, providing a guarantee that the students continue to receive the education deserved for many years to come.

“Claycomb Architects and G&G Enterprises have been great to work with throughout this process,” Welborn said. “They have included the BCMS classroom teachers in every step of the design and planning process to make certain the students’ needs are met.”