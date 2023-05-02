2 Orange student artists featured in Guinness largest published book planned for local display Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Guinness World Record certified largest published book in the world, “I Am Texas,” will be displayed at the Stark Museum of Art.

The display is planned from May 10 through July 29. An ode to Texas from the perspective of a child, the seven-foot-tall book captures what the Lone Star State means to 1,000 young Texans in third through 12th grade from more than 80 school districts through stories, poetry and artwork.

The exhibition features 12 Southeast Texas student artists and authors.

“We are delighted to host the “I Am Texas” book at the Stark Museum of Art and celebrate the creativity of Texas students, especially the 12 student artists and authors from Southeast Texas,” said Executive Director of Stark Art & History Venues Trina Nelson Thomas. “As a museum of Western art, we celebrate the west, and Texas is a big part of that story.”

The book was created by The Bryan Museum and the iWRITE Organization, whose mission is to build student confidence through writing, along with New York Times bestselling author and illustrator team Brad Meltzer and Christopher Eliopoulos, creators of the “Ordinary People Change the World” series.

They published “I Am Texas” with the help of Phillips 66, the official sponsor of its production.

“We were ready to do something big for our 13th book, and nothing is bigger or more exciting for kids than getting published plus breaking a world record,” said Melissa Williams Murphy, iWRITE founder and executive director of The Bryan Museum.

The 12 Southeast Texas student artists and authors featured in the publication are: Maya Alvarado (Port Neches), Bront Ballew (Port Neches), Carlee Dupuy (Orange), Kaitlyn Figueroa (Port Neches), Riley Gonzales (Deweyville), Lydia Gragg (Port Neches), Ava Huckaby (Port Neches), Kolbe Hughes (Deweyville), Jaydon McConathy (Deweyville), Kari Medlock (Port Neches), Chloe Prettyman (Deweyville) and Hannah Tait (Orange).

The Stark Museum of Art is located at 712 Green Avenue in Orange, Texas and is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

For more information about the museum or “I Am Texas,” visit starkmuseum.org or call 409-886-2787.