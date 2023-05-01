Orange County marriage licenses issued: April 24 – April 28, 2023

Published 5:00 am Monday, May 1, 2023

By Staff Reports

Marriage licenses issued for the week of April 24, 2023 through April 28, 2023 from the Office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk:

Michael J. Theis and Teresa A. Theis

Cameron B. Kemp and Lauren E. Tarpley

Minh Q. Tran and Anhtuyet T. Pham

Aaron B. Eckert and Somer N. Doster

Jan Rehak and Ashley N. Mann

Matthew R. Dechaume and Kallaugha M. Braneff

Gerrad N. Wilcox and Dominique R. Farmer

Michael B. Webb and Kailen D. Williams

Caleb S. Gilley and Jaci L. Workman

David C. Broussard and Abby A. Hollister

Hunter K. Knight and Brittany R. Freeman

Jacob A. Scales and Krystal L. Moseley

Ryan J. Hartless and Allison R. Hannon

Sage W. Elmore and Madison C. Lyons

George R. Parker and Lynda A. Moss

Ricky L. Deville and Lacey S. Hale

