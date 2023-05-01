Orange County marriage licenses issued: April 24 – April 28, 2023
Published 5:00 am Monday, May 1, 2023
Marriage licenses issued for the week of April 24, 2023 through April 28, 2023 from the Office of Brandy Robertson Orange County Clerk:
Michael J. Theis and Teresa A. Theis
Cameron B. Kemp and Lauren E. Tarpley
Minh Q. Tran and Anhtuyet T. Pham
Aaron B. Eckert and Somer N. Doster
Jan Rehak and Ashley N. Mann
Matthew R. Dechaume and Kallaugha M. Braneff
Gerrad N. Wilcox and Dominique R. Farmer
Michael B. Webb and Kailen D. Williams
Caleb S. Gilley and Jaci L. Workman
David C. Broussard and Abby A. Hollister
Hunter K. Knight and Brittany R. Freeman
Jacob A. Scales and Krystal L. Moseley
Ryan J. Hartless and Allison R. Hannon
Sage W. Elmore and Madison C. Lyons
George R. Parker and Lynda A. Moss
Ricky L. Deville and Lacey S. Hale