Chevron Phillips Chemical facilities prepare for hurricane season in Port Arthur, Orange and beyond Published 11:00 am Monday, May 1, 2023

In observation of National Hurricane Preparedness Week, Chevron Phillips Chemical is active in hurricane planning at all facilities and among employees.

Chevron Phillips operates facilities locally in Port Arthur and Orange.

“Although major forecasters anticipate a slightly below average hurricane season in 2023, that is no reason to let our guards down. These storms could impact our sites and nearby communities where our team members live,” said Eric Anderson, Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager at CPChem.

“Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and that is why our CPChem and personal hurricane preparations are so critical.”

Each year, CPChem takes extensive precautions to mitigate the worst impacts of any emergencies, including natural disasters.

The company:

• Encourages employees to enroll in the CPC Notify mass notification system so they can stay in communication with the company during an emergency and receive alerts on their personal mobile devices

• Sends an annual test message to all employees on June 1 via CPC Notify, along with a reminder to update their contact information in the system

• Operates an emergency hotline to keep employees informed during disasters

• Engages in tabletop exercises, which include local government and emergency management organizations, at all Gulf Coast plants

• Secures all Gulf Coast facilities to enhance personnel and community safety

• Advises employees in the Gulf Coast area to establish safety plans for themselves and their families

What does a good personal safety plan include?

• An understanding of the water and wind risks in the area in which you live, along with your home’s structural vulnerabilities

• Identification of a safe space to remain in during the storm, unless you are ordered to evacuate

• An evacuation plan detailing where you will go and when , how you will travel there, what you will pack and how you will secure pets

• A handwritten list of important contacts

• Proper storage of valuables and important documentation

• Plenty of disaster supplies, including bottled water, batteries, dry or canned food, medications, toiletries, special items for babies and pets, and cash

• Documentation of possessions for potential insurance claims

• Reliance on forecasts from trusted sources of information, such as the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service

• Focus on potential hazards or impacts of a storm – not merely storm size or category

Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.