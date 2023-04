PHOTO FEATURE — Orange celebrates deputy public works director Published 12:10 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

The City of Orange recently introduced Madison Floyd as deputy public works director. Floyd graduated from Lamar University in May 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. Prior to working for the City of Orange, she worked for five years as an engineering assistant at TXDOT. Floyd, right, is pictured with Mayor Larry Spears Jr.