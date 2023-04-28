Concert performers for Bassmaster Elite Series in Orange announced

Published 12:18 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Randy Rogers Band is scheduled to perform June 3 in Orange. (Courtesy photo)

Orange County’s Bassmaster Elite Series Riverfestival artist announcements have been made.

Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce leaders shared the news Friday morning with the community.

The fun is planned June 1-4 at Orange Boat Ramp and includes a free concert weekend.

Casey Chesnutt is scheduled June 1 and sponsored by Dow.

The Molly Ringwalds are scheduled June 2 and sponsored by Entergy.

June 3 includes two special performances: Cole Whittlesey is sponsored by Gopher Industrial and Randy Rogers Band is sponsored by Gopher Industrial, as well.

The fun includes food booths, daily weigh-ins, kid zone and kids fish tank.

For more information, log onto orangetexaschamber.org.

