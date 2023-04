ADOPT A PET — Davvers’ sweet smile is perfect for YOU Published 12:10 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Meet Davvers! Who can resist that sweet smile?

He is a sweetheart who needs a loving human to play with him, and to give him the attention he so desires.

If you would like a meet-and-greet with Davvers, call the West Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-3468.

Again….just look at that smile!