Divon Williams taking on new role in City of Orange development Published 12:04 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The City of Orange introduced Divon Williams this week as the newly appointed deputy director of planning and community development.

Divon is a West Orange-Stark High School graduate, with a bachelor of science in sociology and behavioral studies from Lamar University.

She will receive her master of science in community development from Prairie View A&M University in May.

“Orange is home,” she said, according to the city. “I care about the potential and the quality of life in our community. All reasons why I am grateful and eager to be a part of the growth and new opportunities happening in the City of Orange.”