Divon Williams taking on new role in City of Orange development

Published 12:04 am Friday, April 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Divon Williams pic Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. is seen with Divon Williams, new deputy director of planning and community development. (Courtesy photo)

The City of Orange introduced Divon Williams this week as the newly appointed deputy director of planning and community development.

Divon is a West Orange-Stark High School graduate, with a bachelor of science in sociology and behavioral studies from Lamar University.

She will receive her master of science in community development from Prairie View A&M University in May.

“Orange is home,” she said, according to the city. “I care about the potential and the quality of life in our community. All reasons why I am grateful and eager to be a part of the growth and new opportunities happening in the City of Orange.”

