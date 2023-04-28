1 arrested following Mauriceville shooting; victim hit in the face Published 3:11 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

MAURICEVILLE — A 19-year-old man is in custody following the shooting of a 23 year-old man Friday in Mauriceville.

Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney said the name of the alleged shooter is not being released at this time.

Law enforcement was called at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday to the 5600 block of Broussard Circle in Mauriceville. where a man was found lying at the edge of the road with a gunshot wound.

A female witness was also at the scene when the shooting occurred.

Mooney said there was a verbal altercation between two males and one shot the victim in the face with a small caliber handgun.

The victim was taken via air rescue to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The suspect, who lives in the area where the shooting occurred, was arrested and brought to jail, according to police.

Mooney said the area where the crime occurred is usually quiet.

— Written by Mary Meaux