PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield students add up lesson on financial literacy Published 12:06 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Megan Hanks with Neches Federal Credit Union recently speak to Kimberly Spears’ principles of human services class about financial literacy at Orangefield High School.

Hanks covered checking vs. savings accounts, gross vs. net pay, expenses after graduation, building a budget, credit scores and establishing and improving credit.