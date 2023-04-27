Orangefield High students shine at UIL Academic Meet; ready for state run Published 12:04 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

BRENHAM — The Orangefield High School UIL Academic team took 19 students to Brenham Saturday to compete in the 3A Region 3 UIL Academic Meet.

Two of those students are moving on to compete at the state competition at The University of Texas in Austin in May.

Major Copeland placed third in Current Issues and Events and is competing at State.

All three Computer Applications competitors placed.

Kaitlyn Jenkins earned third and is competing at State.

Laney Bellard placed fourth, and Brianna Moore placed fifth.

Daniel Valentinis placed sixth in Social Studies and the team placed second: team members are Daniel Valentinis, Jackson Droddy, Preysten Myers and Kadee English.

“Congrats to all the students that competed and good luck to those that will compete at State in May,” an Orangefield High School statement read.