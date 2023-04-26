Orangefield students celebrate Cloeren Incorporated scholarships at Lamar State College Orange

Orangefield High School student Jackson Humplik signs a Cloeren Incorporated Scholarship and is supported by parents Erin and Jason Guidroz.

ORANGEFIELD — Two of Orangefield High School’s finest students, Jackson Humplik and Nathan Miller, participated in the 3rd Annual Career & Technical Education Signing Day at Lamar State College Orange, school officials said.

Humplik and Miller received the Cloeren Incorporated Scholarship.

This scholarship will allow Jackson and Miller to earn an associates degree in mechatronics, (mechanical, manufacturing and maintenance).

“A very special thank you to Dr. Thomas Johnson, president of Lamar State College Orange for hosting the CTE Signing Day, and to Cloeren Incorporated for their generous support of Orangefield High School students,” a high school statement said.

Orangefield High School student Nathan Miller signs a Cloeren Incorporated Scholarship supported by parents Kelle and Steven Miller.

