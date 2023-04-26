Orangefield students celebrate Cloeren Incorporated scholarships at Lamar State College Orange Published 12:19 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — Two of Orangefield High School’s finest students, Jackson Humplik and Nathan Miller, participated in the 3rd Annual Career & Technical Education Signing Day at Lamar State College Orange, school officials said.

Humplik and Miller received the Cloeren Incorporated Scholarship.

This scholarship will allow Jackson and Miller to earn an associates degree in mechatronics, (mechanical, manufacturing and maintenance).

“A very special thank you to Dr. Thomas Johnson, president of Lamar State College Orange for hosting the CTE Signing Day, and to Cloeren Incorporated for their generous support of Orangefield High School students,” a high school statement said.