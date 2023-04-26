Check out the musical lineup for Orange’s Rock the River Summer Kick-Off Published 8:59 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Explore Orange is excited to announce the Rock the River, Summer Kick-Off event.

This event features live bands beginning at 12:30 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. May 20 at the City of Orange Riverside Pavilion.

The band line-up is as follows:

• 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Running on Credit

• 2 – 3 p.m. – SideCar

• 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – JT Reserve

• 5 – 6 p.m. – Logan Soileau

• 6:30 – 8 p.m. – Joey Ward Band

Concessions and kid zone will be on site for all to enjoy. There will be no charge to attend this family friendly event.

“Touch a Truck” with the Orange Police Department and Orange Fire Department will be onsite from noon to 3 p.m. for all our pint size, future first responders to see.

Please note no dogs and no pets will be allowed at the City of Orange Boat Ramp or Riverside Pavilion. Coolers are welcome.

For additional information, contact the Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau at 409.883.1011 or orangetexas.gov.