Shaun Hallman earns Cardinal Pride Award; see who else won at Bridge City's athletics sports banquet

BRIDGE CITY — The accomplished student-athletes at Bridge City High School were celebrated Monday night at the annual athletics sports banquet.

The event included top awards for the school’s students.

The Female Athlete of the Year is Amaris Larkin.

The Male Athlete of the Year is Grant Hale.

Shaun Hallman was recognized with the Cardinal Pride Award.

Other awards included:

Girls Soccer-MVP Leslie Carranza

Boys Soccer-MVP Nate Stafford

Boys Basketball-MVP Walker Britten

Girls Basketball-MVP Rylynn Thornton

Baseball-MVP John VanHuis

Softball-MVP Haley Munoz

Cross Country Girls-MVP Ava Anderson

Cross Country Boys-MVP Victor Hernandez

Golf-Girls MVP Ashley Hale

Golf-Boys MVP Brayton Tregre

Powerlifting-Boys MVP Mario Martin

Powerlifting-Girls MVP Hallie Bearden

Girls Track-MVP Nicole Sasser

Boys Track-MVP Kerwin Dominguez

Volleyball-MVP Demi Carter

Tennis-Boys MVP Mathis Bekkins

Tennis-Girls Co-MVP Lynsie & Laurie Barg

Football Offensive MVP-Noah Broussard

Football Defensive MVP-Mason Pruitt

Athletic Trainer Student of the Year-Trinity Taylor