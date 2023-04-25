Shaun Hallman earns Cardinal Pride Award; see who else won at Bridge City’s athletics sports banquet
Published 10:12 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023
BRIDGE CITY — The accomplished student-athletes at Bridge City High School were celebrated Monday night at the annual athletics sports banquet.
The event included top awards for the school’s students.
The Female Athlete of the Year is Amaris Larkin.
The Male Athlete of the Year is Grant Hale.
Shaun Hallman was recognized with the Cardinal Pride Award.
Other awards included:
Girls Soccer-MVP Leslie Carranza
Boys Soccer-MVP Nate Stafford
Boys Basketball-MVP Walker Britten
Girls Basketball-MVP Rylynn Thornton
Baseball-MVP John VanHuis
Softball-MVP Haley Munoz
Cross Country Girls-MVP Ava Anderson
Cross Country Boys-MVP Victor Hernandez
Golf-Girls MVP Ashley Hale
Golf-Boys MVP Brayton Tregre
Powerlifting-Boys MVP Mario Martin
Powerlifting-Girls MVP Hallie Bearden
Girls Track-MVP Nicole Sasser
Boys Track-MVP Kerwin Dominguez
Volleyball-MVP Demi Carter
Tennis-Boys MVP Mathis Bekkins
Tennis-Girls Co-MVP Lynsie & Laurie Barg
Football Offensive MVP-Noah Broussard
Football Defensive MVP-Mason Pruitt
Athletic Trainer Student of the Year-Trinity Taylor