POLICE: Orange man arrested by feds after foot chase, attempt to dispose of evidence Published 12:04 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A 33-year-old Orange man wanted on a federal drug warrant who led law enforcement on a brief foot chase while allegedly trying to dispose of evidence is in federal custody in Beaumont.

The City of Orange Narcotic Division and United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Richard Thomas Jr. on Friday.

Thomas was wanted on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Thomas was located in the 2400 block of 16th Street in Orange.

Det. Nick Medina said a foot chase took place south of the 2400 block of 16th Street, down a sidewalk and through the parking lot of a business.

During the chase Thomas reportedly tried to get ride of evidence, he said. Law enforcement was able to apprehend him and locate the narcotics.

During the arrest, Thomas was found to be in possession of Xanax, Fentanyl and more than 300 grams, or just over half-a-pound of cocaine, police said.

Thomas was taken to the LaSalle Unit in Beaumont and released to federal custody.

Medina said the suspect was taken to Jefferson County for holding because the investigation is federal in nature.

He could not speak on any possible ties between Thomas and other potential crimes or suspects.