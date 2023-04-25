City of Orange receives $1M for infrastructure help

Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By Staff Reports

Pictured, from left, are Mike Kunst, City of Orange City Manager; Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham; Divon Williams, City of Orange Deputy Director of Planning; and Kelvin Knauf, City of Orange Director of Planning and Community Development. (Courtesy photo)

The Texas General Land Office works to rebuild Texas communities impacted by natural disasters by assisting with disaster relief, restoring critical infrastructure and mitigating future damage through effective community planning.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham recently visited Orange County to award the region $11 million for disaster relief.

These funds will be put toward infrastructure, focusing on street repairs and drainage improvement for the area.

The City of Orange received $1 million to go toward sewer system improvements.

More News

Shaun Hallman earns Cardinal Pride Award; see who else won at Bridge City’s athletics sports banquet

Orangefield running back Cameron Dischler reflects on Willie Ray Smith Awards finalist experience

POLICE: Orange man arrested by feds after foot chase, attempt to dispose of evidence

Search for alleged baby formula thieves ongoing

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar