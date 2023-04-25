City of Orange receives $1M for infrastructure help Published 1:52 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Texas General Land Office works to rebuild Texas communities impacted by natural disasters by assisting with disaster relief, restoring critical infrastructure and mitigating future damage through effective community planning.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham recently visited Orange County to award the region $11 million for disaster relief.

These funds will be put toward infrastructure, focusing on street repairs and drainage improvement for the area.

The City of Orange received $1 million to go toward sewer system improvements.