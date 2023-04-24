Search for alleged baby formula thieves ongoing Published 5:50 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Orange Police Department has received a few tips to the identity of two women that allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula earlier this month.

Orange Police Det. Nick Medina said they have not received enough information to identify the women.

No arrests have been made as of Monday.

At approximately 3:44 p.m. April 6, two women described as Hispanic entered H-E-B, 2424 N. 16th St., and put about $350 worth of baby formula inside a backpack and left the store without paying, according to police.

The females got into a tan or gold-colored, large SUV and left the parking lot.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, the subjects or has any information pertaining to the theft, call the Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095. Residents can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

It is unknown if the theft is part of a trend of baby formula thefts or was done out of need due to supply shortages.

In late October, Navasota Police Department took four people into custody, including juveniles, who reportedly stole dozens of tubs of baby formula, according to KBTX News.

Then, in November, Cuero Police Department asked the public’s help in identifying two women that reportedly stole more than $1,000 worth of baby formula.