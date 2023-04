PHOTO — Power station groundbreaking in Orange County Published 11:55 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Entergy executives, Governor Greg Abbott, government officials and community leaders were on hand Monday morning for a ceremonial groundbreaking of the Orange County Advanced Power Station.

Dubbed OCAPS, it is a 1,215-megawatt, combined-cycle power plant capable of powering more than 230,000 homes.

Monique Batson is on scene for the Orange Leader and will have a story update this afternoon.