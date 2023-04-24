“It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.” Analyst outlines state of gas prices in Texas, nation. Published 12:04 am Monday, April 24, 2023

For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be a short-term peak for the price of gasoline.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said while any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, motorists have seen the high water mark for the national average for the summer.

“Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average,” De Haan said.

“While it’s possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It’s certainly looking optimistic for motorists.”

Average gasoline prices in Texas have fallen 9.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Prices in Texas are 19.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 49.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.12 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas was priced at $2.65/g Sunday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen .8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today.

The national average is up 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 46.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $3.24/g, down 9.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.33/g.

San Antonio – $3.22/g, down 11.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

Austin – $3.26/g, down 8.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.34/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

April 24, 2022: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $4.11/g)

April 24, 2021: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2020: $1.52/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 24, 2019: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

April 24, 2018: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

April 24, 2017: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

April 24, 2016: $1.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 24, 2015: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

April 24, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

April 24, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)