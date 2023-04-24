Cement mixing truck pulled over in Orange County, authorities say marijuana and THC oils found

Published 9:32 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Staff Reports

A recent traffic stop led Orange County Sheriff’s Office authorities to an arrest and the discovery of controlled substances.

In a release Monday morning, it was announced detectives, Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney and Orange County Narcotics Division personnel stopped a cement mixing truck on Interstate 10 eastbound at mile marker 880 after observing the vehicle committing a traffic violation.

The pullover took place at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday.

During the investigation, Mooney asked the driver — identified as Felipe De Jesus Hernandez — for consent to search the truck.

After the search of the truck, the Sheriff’s Office said approximately a pound of marijuana and 38 grams of THC oils were located.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with a state jail felony possession marijuana and a second degree felony possession of a controlled substance.

