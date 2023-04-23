Keep Orange County Beautiful names 2 to Board of Directors Published 5:37 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

Keep Orange County Beautiful, a nonprofit organized in Texas in 1997, announced the election of James Scales and Michelle Tubbleville to its Board of Directors.

Scales is better known as the “food inspector” with the Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance Office.

He has worked with Orange County for 22 years. He has also been an elected member of the Board of Directors for the Orange County Drainage District for the past three years, currently serving as the secretary/treasurer.

In addition, Scales serves in Helping On Purpose Everyday (HOPE), the Leadership Advisory Board for the Texas AgriLife Extension Office, The Salvation Army and The Heritage House of Orange.

Tubbleville has also worked for Orange County for more than 20 years. The first 21 years in information management and for the past year and a half as executive director of nonprofit Orange County Disaster Rebuild.

Their mission is to assist individuals and families who have unmet needs with recovery from any natural or man-made disasters by working closely with case managers to identify resources necessary to meet these needs.

Under Tubbleville’s direction, Orange County Disaster Rebuild has assisted more than 250 families in Orange County to complete or rebuild their homes.

Orange County Disaster Rebuild also helps families with mental health and crisis counseling. All this has been made possible by Tubbleville working tirelessly to coordinate several agencies and volunteers.

“Keep Orange County Beautiful is proud to welcome both of these new directors to our management team. Their skills and experience will help KOCB continue to grow and support the Community – such as the distribution of more than 500 trees during the recent Eco-Fest celebration of Earth Day at Shangri La Gardens in Orange,” an organizational statement read.

For more information on Keep Orange County Beautiful, visit KOCB.org.