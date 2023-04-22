KATHIE’S KORNER — Moving into Summer 2023 with fresh ideas Published 12:02 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

As I look around, traveling to and fro, I enjoy all the babies being born in this beautiful Spring Season.

This is from new pets, cattle in fields of green, flowers and new plants blooming their little heads off, but my personal favorite are the human babies, so precious and delicate to the touch with, hopefully, loving, attentive moms and families to discipline them and teach them positive life skills as they begin their journey with God.

Our church seems to be flourishing in new babies, praise God!

My new great-grandson, J.D., is such a joy to watch grow, as he starts to walk with new teeth. He is even playing catch with me across their dining room table with coasters and place mats and saying, “gamma” with a sweet giggle, shaking his little head, yes, yes, yes, and his three big brother and sisters. They are so enjoyable and full of life with energy to spare.

And, now, even though it’s not the beginning of summer until June, which is also Father’s Day. Moms and some dads are thinking and planning summer with their children.

There could be a lot of wasted time for them but a lot of activity could be even, loosely, scheduled for their health and welfare.

Some families have vacations planned that everyone can enjoy twice: The first time is when you are actually on the vacation, the second time is when you enjoy the pictures and memories after.

I have a friend who had four young ones home all summer and she realized how active they all were in school, therefore she outlined a schedule (could be adjusted) for the day: prayers, playing outside, swim in a pool, inside for lunch, reading, resting, board games and I’m sure you can think of more. All of our children are soooooo different.

A tentative plan makes for a pleasant time for all.

So, as we approach Summer, begin to think how you and your family can enjoy more of it. The weather, of course, depending on where you live, could be a factor in outdoor activity.

Practicing and studying music instruments or singing are always a must if your “little student” wants to excel. My wonderful granddaughter, Bevin, says it’s easier when they’re home from school and she has four, and they are brilliant, busy children, fun and comfortable at home.

Please feel free to share this column with your Facebook Family, as there are many people, with children or not, I’m sure, who need ideas for what to do all summer.

Don’t forget Vacation Bible School in churches all over Texas or wherever you live. Our church always has a full, exciting time with God, and all are welcome — Golden Triangle Church on the Rock, where 69 and Twin City meet.

