Orange Police, U.S. Marshals locate suspect with Xanax, Fentanyl and 300 grams of cocaine Published 3:02 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

The City of Orange Narcotic Division and United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Richard Thomas Jr. of Orange on Friday.

Thomas was wanted on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Thomas was located in the 2400 block of 16th Street.

After a brief foot pursuit, according to the Orange Police Department, Thomas was captured and placed into custody.

During the arrest, Thomas was found to be in possession of Xanax, Fentanyl and more than 300 grams of cocaine, police said.

Thomas was taken to the LaSalle Unit in Beaumont and released to federal custody.