Lady Bobcats finish season strong, celebrate Alyssa Wiley

Published 11:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

By Staff Reports

Lady Bobcats student athletes completed their season at the 3A Region 3 Golf Tournament at Brenham Country Club. (Courtesy photo)

Lady Bobcats golfers finished up their this week at the Regional Tournament.

They finished with a team 2 day total of 905 and eighth place overall showing.

Rylie Kethan shot a 94, Lela Francis a 115, Emma Pierrottie a 128, Alyssa Wiley 123 and Abby Slaughter a 126.

“We want to congratulate our senior, Alyssa Wiley, and thank her for always representing us so well on and off the golf course,” coach Ashlee Broussard Peevey said.

On Day 1 of the 3A Region 3 Golf Tournament at Brenham Country Club, Kethan led the way, finishing the round with a 99, Francis and Pierrottie both shot a 114, Slaughter and Wiley both shot a 120.

At the time, the team sat with a total of 447 (sixth out of 17 teams).

More News

City of Orange WARNING: Scammers going to door-to-door in Historic District

54th Annual Senior Citizen Rally Day details set for Orange County; check out what’s plannned

Golden Triangle Polymers major donations create opportunities for Orange County residents

PHOTOS — Go inside intense training as region’s 1st responders tackle house-burning scenarios

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar