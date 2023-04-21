Lady Bobcats finish season strong, celebrate Alyssa Wiley Published 11:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Lady Bobcats golfers finished up their this week at the Regional Tournament.

They finished with a team 2 day total of 905 and eighth place overall showing.

Rylie Kethan shot a 94, Lela Francis a 115, Emma Pierrottie a 128, Alyssa Wiley 123 and Abby Slaughter a 126.

“We want to congratulate our senior, Alyssa Wiley, and thank her for always representing us so well on and off the golf course,” coach Ashlee Broussard Peevey said.

On Day 1 of the 3A Region 3 Golf Tournament at Brenham Country Club, Kethan led the way, finishing the round with a 99, Francis and Pierrottie both shot a 114, Slaughter and Wiley both shot a 120.

At the time, the team sat with a total of 447 (sixth out of 17 teams).