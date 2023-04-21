City of Orange WARNING: Scammers going door-to-door in Historic District Published 11:50 am Friday, April 21, 2023

The City of Orange Police Department received information about individuals contacting residents in the Historic District in Orange claiming to be contracted with the city’s water department.

“They are leaving door hangers soliciting business and giving false information, as they are NOT associated with the City of Orange and have NOT been given a City permit,” according to the City of Orange.

“It is believed this group is operating out of a white truck. If you encounter this group, please immediately contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026, or in an emergency dial 911.”

Authorities said there is also an individual claiming to be with city hall contacting residents and telling them they have won a sweepstake.

“This is NOT legitimate and NOT associated with City Hall,” according to the City of Orange. “Always be aware of fraudulent information and schemes.”