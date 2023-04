ADOPT A PET — Great Dane mix Gumbo is perfect lovable friend Published 12:08 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Meet Gumbo, a 75-pound Great Dane mix who is just the most lovable girl you’ll ever meet!

In fact, she thinks she’s a lapdog.

She is spayed but needs to be updated on vaccinations.

Please schedule a meet-and-greet with sweet Gumbo, and make her your loyal, lovable companion for life.

Call the City of Orange Animal Shelter at 409-883-1056 for more information.