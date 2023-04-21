54th Annual Senior Citizen Rally Day details set for Orange County; check out what’s plannned Published 11:33 am Friday, April 21, 2023

A day of Texas-style fun, food and entertainment is promised in Orange next month.

Courtesy of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Committee on Aging, all senior citizens are asked to put on their best Texas outfit and join in the hoopla at the 54th Annual Senior Citizen Rally Day.

This year’s fun is dubbed “Deep in the Heart of Texas.”

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 Orange.

There will be more than 40 health and wellness vendors providing important information to local residents and plenty of door prizes.

Doors do not open before 9 a.m., organizers stress, adding is planned from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Don’t miss out on the free BBQ lunch, entertainment or opportunity to get out and socialize.

For questions, call the AgriLife office at 409-882-7010.