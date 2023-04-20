Workforce Solutions takes message directly to Orange young people; outlines free services Published 10:47 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

As part of its Adulting 101 series, Orange Public Library hosted Texas Workforce Solutions this week to better connect young people with the working world.

While reviewing a packet that included a resume format worksheet, sample resume and sample job application, Career Counselor Reanna McKay fielded questions exploring issues of concern from entry level teenaged job seekers, as well as experienced professionals.

Circumstances included primary caregivers returning to professional life, homeschooled teenagers seeking entry level employment, professionals seeking to switch careers and university students aiming for internships.

Ava Jane Webb, an artist and homeschooled teen, is preparing for life post-high school.

A rising senior, Webb found the program useful and has plans to retool her resume that includes self-employment skills.

“Now, I’m more prepared,” she said after the meeting. “When I finish high school, I’ll be able to have a good job. When I get home, I’m going to add this to my files where I keep useful information.”

She would like to work in a museum or library.

“It’s OK even if it’s just entry level,” Webb said. “I can work my way up.

McKay said Workforce leaders work with clients to identify work experience and relevant things for a resume.

“During your appointment, we’ll help you build that,” she said.

Others reported they learned how to edit their resumes to suit a variety of employment opportunities, the importance of being well informed of their prospective employers and desired positions and the importance of their digital footprints, personal branding and soft skills.

Brandy Perkins, Orange TWC manager, was also in attendance to field questions.

“If you want to emphasize going from fast food to trying to get into clerical or professional setting, there’s ways to steer some of the experience that you’ve had at the fast-food places that you can implement as a clerical,” Perkins said.

To highlight the benefits of visiting Orange Workforce Solutions, Perkins referenced the relationship shared with the Golden Triangle Polymers, which recently announced plans to create more than 500 permanent positions with a new plant. Registering as a job seeker with workforce will position job seekers to access Polymers’ “Local First Program” that, according to Polymers, prioritizes Orange County and the Golden Triangle when sourcing suppliers, vendors, and workforce.

Perkins encouraged Orange County job seekers to visit Workforce Solutions at 2415 N. 16th St. in Orange because they offer free services meeting the needs of every demographic.

“Some of the specialized programs may have eligibility requirements, but as far as getting assistance with job searching, resume writing, interviewing, job fairs job referrals, that’s all free to the public,” she said.

Workforce will also connect job seekers to resources designed to learn new skills to the search, improve performance in current positions or provide enrichment.

Courses are free in a self-paced e-learning enrichment opportunity.

Adulting 101 programs are available every 3rd Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

On May 19, the topic is “Being Safe with Your Data on Your Smart Phone,” and during the June 20 program, AgriLife is presenting “Sewing Basics.”

For more information regarding Adulting 101, Orange Public Library is located at 220 5th St. in Orange and may be reached at 409-883-1086.

— Written by Shari Hardin