West Orange-Cove CISD “dedication to workplace safety” earns student scholarship Published 5:20 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District is being recognized for the safety of its staff members.

Claims Administrative Services, Inc. announced West Orange-Cove CISD recently received a safety award reserved for members who achieve superior loss control results.

The school district is one of more than 350 Texas school districts and colleges participating in the CAS workers’ compensation risk pool program.

West Orange-Cove CISD was formally recognized by CAS at its annual client appreciation event during the 2023 TASA Midwinter Conference in Austin.

The Billy E. Hibbs Safety Award was presented for success in implementing safety programs designed to minimize losses and control workers’ compensation costs.

In recognition of its achievement, the district received a $500 Annie Ozella Jones Scholarship that it can award to a deserving student of its choosing.

“Congratulations to all employees of West Orange-Cove CISD for their dedication to workplace safety,” said Claims Administrative Services.