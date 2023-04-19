Orange County Sheriff’s Office announces forgery investigation Published 2:32 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate two individuals who are of interest in an ongoing forgery investigation.

Police said Ericka Mosier is known to frequent north Vidor.

Heath Allen George is wanted on an active arrest warrant for Failure to Appear/Dangerous Drugs.

Any information on where these individuals can be located or if they are seen in public? Please call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Vidor Substation investigators at 409-769-6391.