Lion’s Den Park upgrade detailed by city Published 1:51 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The City of Orange has announced details of a park parking lot improvement project.

Renovation of the Lion’s Den Park parking is scheduled to begin May 15.

“Work should be completed before the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, weather dependent,” a statement from the city read.

“A smaller alternative parking area between the playground and Roberts Ford off Main Avenue will be available during construction.”

City leaders ask attendees to visit with care during this “temporary inconvenience.”