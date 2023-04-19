Approximately $350 of baby formula stolen; Orange Police look to identify suspects

Published 9:00 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Staff Reports

Orange Police released this picture, which authorities said shows two women believed to have stolen hundreds of dollars worth of baby formula from a local grocery store. (Courtesy of the Orange Police Department)

Police are looking for two women linked to an Orange theft of hundreds of dollar in baby food.

According to the Orange Police Department, two Hispanic females entered H-E-B, 2424 N. 16th St., at approximately 3:44 p.m. April 6.

“The two females put about $350 worth of baby formula inside a backpack and left the store without paying,” Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said. “The females got into a tan- or gold-colored, large SUV and left the parking lot.”

(Courtesy of the Orange Police Department)

Police released a picture of the two females and their vehicle to the public.

If anyone recognizes this vehicle, the subjects or has any information pertaining to the theft, call the Orange Detective Division at 409-883-1095.

Residents can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477), online at 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

