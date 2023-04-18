Check out these district-best Orangefield students heading to state Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — The Orangefield FFA Land team traveled to Huntsville last week to compete in the Area IX CDE competition.

Out of 16 teams there, Orangefield placed second in the area and first in district and advanced to the state contest April 26-27.

The team consists of Kylie Newman (4th High Point Individual), Blaine Lenard (6th High Point Individual), Bryce Blacksher and Ethan Welch (10th High Point Individual).

Members of land evaluation teams judge sites based on characteristics of the soil and observations of landscape conditions, then recommend land treatments considering factors such as soil characteristics, vegetative conditions and planned use for the site.