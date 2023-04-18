Check out latest safety awards, recognitions for Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Orange facility Published 10:00 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Chevron Phillips Chemical’s facility in Orange has been recognized for the safety of the work environment and its employees.

In all, nine Chevron Phillips Chemical sites nationwide received awards from the American Chemistry Council, including the 2022 Responsible Care® Safety Award.

In addition, CPChem’s Orange plant also received the Energy Efficiency Award with exceptional merit as a result of innovations related to fuel combustion and energy reuse.

“On behalf of our entire team, I congratulate the CPChem sites that ACC recognized this year for their outstanding safety and environmental performance,” said Elliott W. H. Johnson, SVP, EHSS.

“We are so proud of our employees for exceeding expectations to protect the health and safety of each other and for undertaking efforts maintain and operate a workplace where we prioritize the well-being of our community. Our entire company remains dedicated to accomplishing our journey to zero safety goals and innovating solutions and process improvements to meet our carbon intensity target.”

These awards recognize leaders in the chemical industry that have demonstrated exceptional safety performance throughout the year and those facilities that have made commendable achievements in improving energy efficiency while reducing environmental impacts.

For the Responsible Care® Safety Awards, five CPChem plants won the Certificate of Excellence, awarded to facilities with zero deaths, zero days away from work cases and zero job transfers or restriction cases, according to OSHA guidelines among employees and contractors.

Two of those sites were in Orange and Port Arthur.

Alongside other ACC award recipients, CPChem representatives were honored at the 2023 Responsible Care & Sustainability Conference & Expo Monday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

ACC is an industry organization that represents more than 190 companies engaged in chemistry-related business. Its purpose is to invest in the safety and sustainability of member companies’ operations and engage in scientific research, education and political advocacy.