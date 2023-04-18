BOB WEST — Orangefield, Bridge City golfers score aces in regionals Published 11:33 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Golfers from Orangefield and Bridge City provided some thunder and lightning Monday in the form of their first ever holes in one during the opening round of the boys 3A and girls 4A regional championships.

Orangefield’s Alex Montz bagged his ace from 165 yards with an 8-iron on the 12th hole at Brenham Country Club. Bridge City’s Saylor Moreau scored her hole in one from 100 yards with a pitching wedge at Bearkat Golf Club in Huntsville.

There was an interesting footnote to Moreau’s ace. Babe Zaharias pro Mitch Duncan, who has been giving lessons to Moreau, was present to see his student strike her memorable shot. Duncan has several pupils in the various regionals and follows them when he can.

He happened to be in the right place at the right time with Moreau.

One of the schools off to a good start was Orangefield. The Bobcats, paced by a 75 from Lincoln Parks and a 76 from his brother, Xander, were sitting in second place. They were seven strokes behind Diboll, two ahead of Cameron Yoe and three clear of Mildred.

Lincoln Parks was tied for the individual lead and Xander was third. The top three teams and the top three individuals on teams that don’t advance get berths at state. Orangefield’s other Monday scores were a 92 by Reece Johnson, a 92 by Ethan Gunner and a 93 by Montz.

The Port Neches-Groves girls were fifth out of 13 teams at the halfway mark of the 5A regional at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe. Jeanne Truong’s 92 was low for the Lady Indians. Other scores included a 93 by Ava Borne, a 93 by Tatum Bean, a 102 by Taryn DeJean and a 116 from Kassie Carpenter.

Nederland’s Mya Wimer, competing as a medalist, shot a first-day 106.

Golf news should be emailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.