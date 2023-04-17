“Tootsie” coming to Orange with plenty of flair; check out the details Published 5:00 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

The Lutcher Theater is closing the 2022-2023 season with the Broadway musical comedy “Tootsie.”

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. May 1.

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented, but difficult-to-work-with actor who will do anything to land the role of a lifetime, including adopting a new female persona in this musical comedy.

When Michael Dorsey disguises himself as an outspoken actress named Dorothy Michaels, he defies all odds to become a Broadway sensation. But as audiences fall for Dorothy, and Michael starts to fall for the woman of his dreams, he’s learning that the hardest part of show business isn’t getting to the top… it’s keeping up the act.

“This Broadway production will be a surefire crowd-pleaser! It’s the perfect mix of laugh out loud comedy, flashy backdrops and all around razzle-dazzle,” said Lynae Sanford, executive director for the Lutcher Theater.

“It’s also a story of transformation in which an actor becomes a better man after passing himself off as a woman.”

Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic’s Pick is “a joyful delight” (The Washington Post) that’s “so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!” (Bloomberg). “In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll,” raves Rolling Stone.

This show contains mature content and explicit language.

Tickets for “Tootsie” range in price from $35-$80 and can be purchased at lutcher.org or by calling the Box Office at 409-886-5535.

The Lutcher Theater is located at 707 Main Avenue in Orange.