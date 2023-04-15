Orange celebrates Community Development Week Published 12:14 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. proclaimed April 10-14 as National Community Development Week in Orange.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development implemented the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program in 1974 for the purpose of providing local governments with the financial resources to assist low- and moderate-income persons.

The City of Orange demonstrated the capacity to administer the CDBG Program to identify, prioritize and resolve pressing local problems.

City leaders said the CDBG Program has made a significant impact on the community through nonprofit organizations to address neighborhood and human needs, park and water improvements and clearance and demolition of dilapidated buildings.