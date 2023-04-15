BRIGHT FUTURE — Vidor senior Payton Scott finds path through theater, honor society Published 12:20 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

1 of 3

VIDOR — Payton Scott is a senior who attends Vidor High School.

As described by her peers, Scott is super out-going and always welcoming to everybody.

If her classmates are struggling with their work, she goes out of her way to make sure they understand what to do. She’s a hard worker and dedicated to doing well in her classes.

Although Scott has struggled with depression and anxiety, she did not let it stop from pursuing her goals personally and academically.

In the past Scott said it stunted her academically due to a lack of motivation. She really come out of her shell because she is surrounded by many loving and caring people.

Scott advanced to regionals in theater her sophomore year with One Act Play. Every year in theater, Scott has done something different.

During her freshman year, she participated in acting. While she was a sophomore and junior, she was a stage hand. Currently, she does sound production.

She is also an active member of the National Honor Society, and has been for two years.

Scott said her greatest accomplishment is winning “Outstanding Technician” at the 2023 One Act Play Area Contest.

She advanced to bi-district her junior year, and regionals her senior year.

Scott recently went to the state marching contest with the VHS Briggs and also during her sophomore year, where they placed fifth.

The motto she lives by is “If you care what other people think, you’re never going to do anything.” This quote comes from her favorite TV show. It means a lot to her because she struggles with anxiety. It reminds her the only opinion she should take into consideration (when wanting to pursue the interests that bring her joy), should be her own.

Editor’s note: This story was written by senior Maddie Magnuson in cooperation with Vidor High School as part of an Orange Newsmedia series with student journalists attending Orange County high schools. If you would like your school to participate or are interested in nominating a writer or story subject, email stephen.hemelt@orangeleader.com.