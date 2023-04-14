Police officers’ CPR work earns them “Life Saving” awards tribute Published 12:18 am Friday, April 14, 2023

VIDOR — Vidor Police Department Officers Joshua Robison and Trooper Spera responded to a medical emergency at Whataburger on Main Street a few weeks back.

They realized the individual was not breathing.

They initiated CPR and announced on the radio they had CPR in progress, according to Chief Rod Carroll.

Officer Dillon LaPoint immediately responded to the location to assist.

The officers, along with members of Acadian Ambulance Service and Orange County ESD #1, were able to revive the patient, Carroll said.

The man in distress was taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth by Acadian Ambulance Service.

“I am very proud of these officers for going above and beyond in their service to our community to help an individual in the most dire need of assistance,” Carroll said.

The Vidor Police Department recognized Robison, Spera and LaPoint Wednesday afternoon for their actions with a Life Saving Award Ceremony.

The event took place at Vidor City Hall in front