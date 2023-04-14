ADOPT A PET — Luna is heartworm negative and just wants to be loved Published 12:14 am Friday, April 14, 2023

PINEHURST — Meet Luna!

This girl has been at the Pinehurst Shelter for more than a year. Such a shame.

Luna is the BEST girl who has just been overlooked!

She is completely vetted and spayed. Luna is heartworm negative and is on Proheart12.

She is a submissive girl who just wants to be loved.

She loves to be right next to her person.

Please give her a chance. To adopt or foster, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.