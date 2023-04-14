ADOPT A PET — Luna is heartworm negative and just wants to be loved
PINEHURST — Meet Luna!
This girl has been at the Pinehurst Shelter for more than a year. Such a shame.
Luna is the BEST girl who has just been overlooked!
She is completely vetted and spayed. Luna is heartworm negative and is on Proheart12.
She is a submissive girl who just wants to be loved.
She loves to be right next to her person.
Please give her a chance. To adopt or foster, call Traci James at 409-998-2614.