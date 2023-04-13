Registered sex offender allegedly found living in Orange County without reporting address move Published 12:20 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

VIDOR — A registered sex offender has been indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury when he was allegedly found living in Vidor without reporting it to the state.

William Perry was indicted last week on the third-degree felony charge of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Perry, 40, was thought to be living on Gulf Street in Beaumont. On Sept. 7, the Beaumont Police Department was notified Perry was living on Hoffman Street in Vidor, and the Vidor Police Department was having “problems with him.”

By law, a convicted sex offender has to report a change of address within seven days.

In addition, the document says, Perry did not adhere to the requirement that he must check in with a law enforcement agency near his birthday, which is in September.

Perry was added to the sex offender registry after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to information from the Department of Public Safety. His victim was 12.

A warrant for Perry’s arrest was issued on Sept. 27. As of Wednesday, he was not listed as an inmate in either the Jefferson County or Orange County jails.

— Written by Monique Batson